CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.08. CI Financial shares last traded at C$23.07, with a volume of 329,333 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

