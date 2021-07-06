Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $383.50 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

