Cipher (CPR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $133,688.53 and $98,825.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

