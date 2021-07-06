Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

