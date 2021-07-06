Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) to Neutral

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFFYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$63.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40. Signify has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.