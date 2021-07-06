Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,115.22 ($27.64).

REL stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,469,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,514. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,889.10.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

