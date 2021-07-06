Citigroup Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 473,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

