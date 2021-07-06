Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 976,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

