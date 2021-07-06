Citigroup Inc. Sells 713,013 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 660.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

