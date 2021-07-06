Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

