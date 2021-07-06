Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.29. 174,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,937. The firm has a market cap of $440.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

