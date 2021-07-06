Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,500.45. 46,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,372.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

