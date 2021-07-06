Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.