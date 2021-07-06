Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 183,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,340. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

