Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Civitas Social Housing stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 115.40 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,286. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a market cap of £718.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.31.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

