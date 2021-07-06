Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.
Civitas Social Housing stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 115.40 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,286. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a market cap of £718.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.31.
Civitas Social Housing Company Profile
