Clearside Biomedical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,183 call options.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,522. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

