Clearside Biomedical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,183 call options.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,522. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.