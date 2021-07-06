CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.830-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.