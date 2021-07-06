CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.