Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after acquiring an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,065,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

