Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,636.67 ($34.45).

Several research firms have issued reports on CCH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 944 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,421.

LON CCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,631 ($34.37). The company had a trading volume of 67,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,585.36. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

