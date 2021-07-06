Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.25

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and traded as low as $36.22. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

