Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 16.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 551.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 96,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

