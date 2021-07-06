Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt Sells 2,888 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 14th, Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 2,396,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

