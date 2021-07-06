Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
FOF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.64.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
