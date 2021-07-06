Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

FOF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.