Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 209,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.