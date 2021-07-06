Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

