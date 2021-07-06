Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

