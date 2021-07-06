Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
RNP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 103,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,496. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.