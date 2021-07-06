Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

RNP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 103,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,496. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.