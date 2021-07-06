Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PSF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 10,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,460. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

