Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 25,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.93.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
