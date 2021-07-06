Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 25,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

