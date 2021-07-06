Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
