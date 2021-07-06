Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

