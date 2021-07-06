Cohu (COHU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

6/29/2021 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/15/2021 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

