Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $440,296.29

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $440,296.29 and approximately $563.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00924064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.