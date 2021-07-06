Collateral Pay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,147.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $245,147.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.25 or 0.99811352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00952921 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,945,288 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

