Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Acquires $22,496.04 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $22,496.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 24,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,752. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

