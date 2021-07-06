Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 550.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $24,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $7,821,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of COLM opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.