Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $69.74. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.26. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

