Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Comfort Systems USA worth $49,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

