CommerceBlock Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

