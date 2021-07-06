CommerceBlock Trading Up 124.2% Over Last 7 Days (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CBT is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

