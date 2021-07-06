Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

