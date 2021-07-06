Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,233 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises 6.0% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 9.25% of Commvault Systems worth $280,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 78.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,550. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.