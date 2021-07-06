Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.50. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 7,055 shares changing hands.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.