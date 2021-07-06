Comparing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 15.88 $3.83 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VOC Energy Trust and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74% Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

