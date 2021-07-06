Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 93,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

