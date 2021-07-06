Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Compass Diversified worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.