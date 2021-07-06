Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,602.50 ($20.94). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90), with a volume of 2,149,867 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,353.89 ($17.69).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £28.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,775.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.