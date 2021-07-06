Compound (COMP) Price Hits $488.71

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Compound has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $863.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $488.71 or 0.01438395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,337,499 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

