Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.20. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 11,292 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$416.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

