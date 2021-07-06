Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.26

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.63 or 0.99945742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.16 or 0.01403144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00411094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00393390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005936 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,226,785 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,692 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

